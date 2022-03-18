Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.89 Million

Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $844.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.88 million and the lowest is $806.49 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

