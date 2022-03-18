Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

MBRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 107,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,336. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

