Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OWLT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 442,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.