Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 1,285,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,963. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.