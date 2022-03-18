Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 1,285,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,963. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

