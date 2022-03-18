Analysts Expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at 2.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.46. Spire Global has a one year low of 1.62 and a one year high of 19.50.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

