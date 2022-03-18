Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 459,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,659. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

