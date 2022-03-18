Analysts Offer Predictions for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

