Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSON)

Pearson (LON: PSON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – Pearson had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/10/2022 – Pearson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Pearson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2022 – Pearson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.70) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($8.13) to GBX 610 ($7.93). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 625 ($8.13). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:PSON traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 808.20 ($10.51). 1,496,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 642.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 651.15. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.49), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,743,730.78).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

