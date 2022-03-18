Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $56.65

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

