Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $106.75

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. 3,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

