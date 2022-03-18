Analysts Set Expectations for Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,082.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 454,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

