Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Target Price at $7.89

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have commented on GRAB. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

