Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $18.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of MAXN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,024. The company has a market cap of $453.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
