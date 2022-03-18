Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $18.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MAXN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,024. The company has a market cap of $453.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

