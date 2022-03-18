Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) PT at €76.22

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.86 ($72.37).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

MorphoSys stock traded up €0.62 ($0.68) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €24.56 ($26.99). The stock had a trading volume of 604,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The stock has a market cap of $838.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. MorphoSys has a one year low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a one year high of €80.14 ($88.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.58.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

