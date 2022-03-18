Analyzing Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68%

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,208.35 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.57%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

