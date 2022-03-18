Analyzing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

57.8% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Baosheng Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 8.29 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -37.71 Baosheng Media Group $11.91 million 1.29 $6.95 million N/A N/A

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fiverr International and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $155.75, indicating a potential upside of 132.01%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Baosheng Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Baosheng Media Group (Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

