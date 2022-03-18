AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,960. The stock has a market cap of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

