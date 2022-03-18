Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 8.7%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 51,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 145,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Get Angkor Resources alerts:

Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.