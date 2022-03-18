Anita Mahon Buys 1,150 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 460,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ExlService by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1,550.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

