Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $478.02. 2,823,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,930. Anthem has a twelve month low of $345.34 and a twelve month high of $482.15. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.41.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Anthem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

