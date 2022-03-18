Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 375 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $14,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $17,036.25.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $15,210.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

