Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.54%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.