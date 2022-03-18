Apexium Financial LP Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $190.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

