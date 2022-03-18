Apexium Financial LP Trims Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Cable One comprises 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,491.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,712.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

