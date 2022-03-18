AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.10. AppHarvest shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,887 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on APPH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.27.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 916,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

