Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.27. 1,250,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,480,880. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.