Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 183,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

