Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

APYX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,076. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

