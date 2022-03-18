Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,886. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

