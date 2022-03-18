Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,269 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.14. 348,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

