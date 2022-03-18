Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,414 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254,521 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,385,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares in the last quarter.

CWB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. 13,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

