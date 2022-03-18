Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 135,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,957. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

