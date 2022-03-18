Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $269,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

