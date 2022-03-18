Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $502,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.64. 24,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

