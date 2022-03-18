Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

MCK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.93. 18,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.50. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $295.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

