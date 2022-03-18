Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,371. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.