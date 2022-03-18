Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 956,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

