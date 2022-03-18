Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 2,391,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.