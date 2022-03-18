Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.25). 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £91.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.11.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

