Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.25). 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.16).
The firm has a market capitalization of £91.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.11.
About Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC)
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.