Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Short Interest Update

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,600,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

