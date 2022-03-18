Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 4.26% of Argo Group International worth $86,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

