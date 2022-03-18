Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 353,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.