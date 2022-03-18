Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.24.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $304,448,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.