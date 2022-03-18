Arqma Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $919.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $353,957.87 and $919.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,683.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.63 or 0.07033104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.00267744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00727181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066925 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.00462619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00389638 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,718,566 coins and its circulating supply is 12,674,022 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

