Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR opened at $46.69 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

