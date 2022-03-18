ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $845.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $23.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $677.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,187. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $539.02 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $755.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

