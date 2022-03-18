Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

ASRT opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 105.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

