Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Cut to €18.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
ARZGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
