AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($136.54) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,561 ($124.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,745.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,680.19. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($91.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,561 ($124.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £148.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,567.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

