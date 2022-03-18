Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 944,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

