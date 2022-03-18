Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 944,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
